Shop the Most Viral Fashion Trends of 2022: Puffer Jackets, UGG Platform Slippers, Parachute Pants & More

2022 is coming to a close, everyone. We know, we know. Time flew by!
If you're looking to take a trip down memory lane, this roundup of the most viral fashion trends of the year will do just that. We've compiled all the shoes, jewelry, accessories and clothing that everyone was adding to their carts this year. From statement necklaces and puffer vests to bodysuit rompers and sneakers, you can shop all the most influential looks, as seen on celebs, fashion it-girls, streetwear mavens, content creators and more!
Keep scrolling and get nostalgic over these fashion trends that dominated social media throughout 2022.
UGG Tazz Slipper
UGG platform boots really had their moment this year, resulting in selling out just about everywhere thanks to celebrities and fashion influencers. You can still shop the look with these chestnut platform Tazz's from StockX starting at $150.
MISSACTIVER Women Baggy Low Waist Drawstring Cargo Pants
The parachute pant trend won social media over for its perfect balance of comfort and style. The loose-fitting pants are so easy to wear and pair with just about any top option. If you have yet to meet the perfect pair of parachute pants, this one from Amazon are a great affordable option!
Adidas Men's Samba Classic
The adidas Samba Classic sneakers have been seen everywhere, worn by it-girls everywhere and styled in viral TikTok videos. It's a classic sneaker that goes with just about everything. You can snag the white or black pair from Amazon. If you're looking for a women's option, you can size down from the men's size selection as needed.
SKIMS Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress
The SKIMS lounge slip dress is the ultra-flattering, comfortable fashion trend that particularly won the TikTok fashion community over in a heartbeat. You can snag the look in so many different sizes and colors from Nordstrom or SKIMS.
Heartthrob Necklace
The statement heart pendant necklace is basically flooding every it-girl's Insta feed, and we want to be part of the jewelry frenzy. This stunning Heartthrob Necklace from BONBONWHIMS is such a chic accessory that you can use to dress any outfit up.
Out From Under Modern Love Corset
The corset trend made a statement this year, and it's not going anywhere. Get in on the look with this corset top from Urban Outfitters that comes in so many colors, can be layered over sheer long sleeve tops and dresses and dressed up and down. They simply go with everything!
Fits Everybody T-Shirt
The bright and bold barbiecore aesthetic ran rampant in 2022, and you can achieve it with this Fits Everybody top from SKIMS that comes in a deep fuchsia color. Because, why wouldn't you want to take the pretty in pink trend into the new year?
Elegtiskas Long Puff Sleeve Arm Warm Shrugs Backless Pullover Crop Top
The pullover shrug look might seem impractical, but with the right staples, it's a totally cool and chic trend that anyone can partake in. Pair the look with dresses, crop tops, tank tops and more. It's a great winter accessory that can be dressed up or down.
Leather Moccasin With Track Sole
We never expected to be so invested in loafers, yet here we are, searching for the perfect pair to add to our wardrobes. These leather platform loafers from Mango are a chic option that can be worn to run errands, to the office, to dinner with the girls and just about everywhere else. If you're not convinced on the trend quite yet... have you even watched Wednesday?
YIKOEE Small Nylon Shoulder Bags
Shoulder bags were a widely-loved accessory trend in 2022, and it definitely is not a look that is going anywhere. This black nylon shoulder bag from Amazon is a chic and understated everyday purse that can be dressed up or down. Plus, it's currently on sale for just $17.
Stradivarius Tailored Pants With Reverse Waistband In Black
Baggy pants have been such a look throughout 2022, especially with a reverse waistband. They can be worn with sweaters, crop tops, bodysuits and more. These Stradivarius tailored pants from ASOS are just the right amount of oversized.
Boston Shearling Suede Leather
Fashion is always about the unexpected, and the emergence of the Birkenstock clog as a popular 2022 trend was just that. The shearling suede leather slide can be worn anywhere and everywhere, paired with jeans, joggers, biker shorts and so much more. It's such a versatile shoe that's comfortable, too.
The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Short Jacket
Puffer jackets were all the rave throughout 2022, and they're especially essential for the winter. This cropped puffer jacket by The North Face is a retro take on the look that can be paired with leggings, jeans, bodysuits and more. Top off the look with some platform UGG boots for an ultra trendy vibe.
Khaki Woven Wrap Detail Micro Mini Cargo Skirt
The micro mini trend meets the cargo trend with this wrap skirt from Pretty Little Thing. It's an edgy, chic piece that can be paired with an oversized sweater and some platform boots for an outfit that looks like it was taken right from our Pinterest saves.
Wilfred Free Divinity 5-Inch Romper
Rompers came back in a sporty chic way in 2022, like this Divinity Romper from Aritzia that is seriously so comfortable and versatile. Pair the look with legwarmers, platform UGG boots and a puffer jacket for the most viral fashion-inspired outfit yet.
Himosyber Women Crop Vest
This cropped puffer vest is super trendy and wearable, especially for the winter. Pair with bodysuits, turtleneck tops and cargo pants for a perfect streetwear feel.