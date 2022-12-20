Shop the Most Viral Fashion Trends of 2022: Puffer Jackets, UGG Platform Slippers, Parachute Pants & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

2022 is coming to a close, everyone. We know, we know. Time flew by!

If you're looking to take a trip down memory lane, this roundup of the most viral fashion trends of the year will do just that. We've compiled all the shoes, jewelry, accessories and clothing that everyone was adding to their carts this year. From statement necklaces and puffer vests to bodysuit rompers and sneakers, you can shop all the most influential looks, as seen on celebs, fashion it-girls, streetwear mavens, content creators and more!

Keep scrolling and get nostalgic over these fashion trends that dominated social media throughout 2022.