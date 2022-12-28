What to Watch After Finishing Emily in Paris Season 3

Already watched all of Emily in Paris season three on Netflix? Here's what you should binge next.

Watch: Emily in Paris Season 3 Cast Reveals Where They'd Want to Travel Next

Did you already say "Oui" to all of Emily in Paris season three? Well, then we know what you can watch next.

While we wish that we could crank out the already approved fourth season for you, we instead have a long list of other selections that are sure to help pass the time until Netflix drops new episodes. Whether you're in the mood to laugh, cry, or decompress, we've got some seriously good suggestions for your viewing needs. 

For starters, you could head over to HBO Max and get your fix of Gossip Girl (both the OG series and reboot), which has outfits that rival Lily Collins' chic costumes on Emily in Paris.

Looking for more works by Emily in Paris creator Darren Star? You can stay on HBO Max to get your fill of nostalgia, as Sex and the City—a.k.a. Darren's most famous fashionable show starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kim Catrall, and Kristin Davis—is also available to stream.

Oh, and when you're all done there, be sure to head to Apple TV+ for three seasons of Dickinson. Why? Well, the comedic series about the prolific poet starring Hailee Steinfeld has a similar tone to EiP

2023 TV Premiere Dates

For our full list of recommendations, keep reading:

HBO Max
Gossip Girl (HBO Max)

Watch a new group of private school elite take over the Upper East Side in HBO Max's Gossip Girl reboot. Max (Thomas Doherty) and Obie (Eli Brown) will have you saying, "Chuck Bass, who?"

Kidding, we love you forever, Ed Westwick

Winter House (Prime Video)

The sexual tension is hotter than the cocoa in Bravo's Winter House. Watch your favorite cast members from Summer House and Southern Charm head to Stowe, V.T. with their friends for a two-week vacation.

Available to steam on Peacock.

Dickinson (Apple TV+)

A coming-of-age comedy about Emily Dickinson? What's not to love. 

Hailee Steinfeld stars as young Dickinson, a rebellious young poet who turns out to be an unexpected hero, in this Apple TV+ series set in the 19th century.

Twentysomethings: Austin (Netflix)

Think a 2020s version of the Real World

Twentysomethings: Austin, which premiered Dec. 10, 2021 on Netflix, follows eight singles on their journey to find love as they move to Austin, share a house and try to figure out the dating scene in a post-pandemic (well, continued pandemic) world.

The Sex Lives of College Girls (HBO Max)

If you haven't seen The Sex Lives of College Girls yet, drop what you're doing now. The Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble-created series on HBO Max follows four first-year college suitemates, Kimberly, Bela, Leighton and Whitney as they navigate college life, parties, school and work balance and relationships.

With fun friendships, steamy relationships, a hilarious cast and not to mention, Timothée Chalamet's sister, Pauline Chalamet, what more could we ask for?

And Just Like That (HBO Max)

If you're looking for a nostalgic show with a 2020s twist, this one's for you. Three of our favorite Manhattanites from Sex and the City, Charlotte (Kristin Davis), Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), are back for the reboot, And Just Like That... And this time, they're in their fifties and navigating sex and friendships in a post-pandemic world. 

Younger (Paramount+)

If you're looking for another Darren Star-created series, you're in luck. Younger, starring Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, and Debi Mazar, follows 41-year-old single mother Liza Miller (Foster) who, after being mistaken as younger than she really is, decides to reboot her career and love life as a 26-year old.

 

Sex and the City (HBO Max)

There's always the OG Darren Star series: Sex and the City. Follow Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte and Samantha (Kim Cattrall) as they navigate dating in NYC in the late '90s and early '00s.

