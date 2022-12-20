Why Kate Winslet Isn't Sure If Mare of Easttown Will Have a Season 2

Kate Winslet isn't heading out to Easttown anytime soon.
The Mare of Easttown star, who played titular Philly detective Mare Sheehan on the HBO series, is sharing why the network hasn't yet revealed if there'll be a second season of the crime thriller.
"I just don't know what we'll do," she said on the Dec. 16 episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "All I can say is no decision has been made. Honestly, it really hasn't."
Winslet added that the question now shifts to how Mare's story would continue, after the policewoman uncovered a murder involving the family of her best friend Lori (Julianne Nicholson) in season one. The series ultimately nabbed four Emmys, including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for Winslet.
"How would that evolve? Those are questions none of us can answer right now," the actress explained. "The question is, do you quit while you're ahead? Do you hold your head high and say, 'Look at what we did, I'm so proud of that,' and just walk away? Or do we go for it again?"
The Titanic star also revealed that playing Mare took a physical toll which she isn't eager to repeat, especially since she's a mom to children Mia, 22, Joe, 18, and Bear, 9.
"It was a lot for me to play that character," she noted. "I'm not going to lie. Coming out the other side was frighteningly hard. It made me realize, 'Oh my god, if I go to work now, it really hurts,' and I have to look after myself. I have a family. I can't just do that."
Though it was originally designed to be a limited series, Mare of Easttown creator Brad Ingelsby has previously stated that a season two isn't out of the cards.
"If we can crack a story that is as great [as season one] and that would do justice to the characters and carry on the story in a way that was organic and yet surprising, I would love to do it," he told TVLine in June 2021. "I just don't know what the story is. That's the issue right now."
In the meantime, you can catch up on Mare of Easttown on HBO Max.