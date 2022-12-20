Motivational Speaker Jen Gottlieb Is Inspiring Millions Worldwide

Ad

Former VH1 host and Broadway actress Jen Gottlieb has gone on to become a world renowned motivational speaker, content creator, and thought leader. She is also the co-founder of Super Connector Media, an award-winning online education, events, and training company that teaches business owners how to build profitable brands. Through her company, Jen mentors and empowers entrepreneurs on how to grow their businesses.

Jen is also a renowned mindset coach and industry leader helping millions face and overcome their fears and lead them to success. She was recently listed as one of the "Top 50 Speakers in The World" by Real Leaders magazine and has spoken alongside celebrities and other top thought-leaders.

Jen has been featured in Forbes, Business Insider, Shape, Women's Health, Well + Good, CBS, Good Morning America, PBS, and many of the top podcasts in the world. She was named one of the Top 11 Coaches by Goop, one of the Top Entrepreneurs of 2022 by Maxim, and one of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in America by INC 5000 for her company, Super Connector Media.