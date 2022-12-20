Below Deck's Captain Lee Rosbach Praises His Replacement Captain Sandy Yawn

Watch : Below Deck's Captain Lee Promises a "Wild Season"

Captain Lee Rosbach has officially left the building…or should we say boat.

The longtime star of Bravo's Below Deck bid farewell to his boat and crew on the show's Dec. 19 episode due to ongoing medical issues with his nerves. But until he makes a (hopefully) speedy recovery, he revealed his replacement will be none other than Below Deck Mediterranean's Captain Sandy Yawn.

"Capt Sandy came in an bailed me out in a tough situation," he wrote on Twitter during the episode, "and I appreciate her efforts."

His sentiment means a lot to Captain Sandy, who tweeted in response, "It's what we do. So glad to see you in much better health now. Stay Well my friend."

As exciting as it is to see Captain Sandy step in to take charge of the crew's St. Lucia charter, fans are just as sad to say goodbye to Captain Lee. But he promised his time on Bravo isn't over just yet, as he tweeted after the episode, "So you know the drill, hope to see you all in a couple of weeks if all goes well, and I feel it will."