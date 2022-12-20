Chrissy Teigen Has a Message for Critics Who Think She’s Been "Pregnant Forever"

Watch : John Legend & Chrissy Teigen "Ready" for Baby No. 3

Chrissy Teigen knows people are wondering when her and John Legend's newest family member will arrive.

As the couple—who are already parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4—excitedly await the little one's birth, the cookbook author is issuing a few words to impatient followers.

"'Omg I feel like she's been pregnant foreverrrrrr,'" Chrissy, 37, wrote on Instagram, referencing the messages she's received, "how do you think I feel thank u."

When journalist Yashar Ali noted in the comments that "this happens every time" Chrissy is pregnant and that "it's like people lose concept of time," she seemed to agree.

"I announced in August!" the Chrissy's Court host, who also shared a photo of her baby bump, replied. "I'm not a possum."

Chrissy, who informed followers earlier this year that she'd resumed IVF, announced on Aug. 3 that she's expecting. Since then, Lip Sync Battle star has kept fans updated, posting about everything from her cravings to her pregnancy style.