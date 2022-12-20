The Surprising Reason Edie Falco Thought Avatar Sequel Was a Flop

For a moment there, Edie Falco didn't think people wanted to go back to Pandora.
While Avatar is one of the highest grossing films of all time, the Sopranos star recently admitted that she thought Avatar: The Way of Water had already come out—and was simply a massive flop. But the actress, who stars in the newly released follow-up to the 2009 film, has a good explanation.
"The second Avatar, the one that's coming out, I think I shot four years ago," Edie shared on The View on Dec. 16. "And I'm busy and doing stuff, and somebody mentioned Avatar, and I thought, 'Oh, I guess it came out and didn't do very well. It happens.'"
"And then somebody recently said, 'Avatar is coming out,'" she continued. "'Oh, it hasn't come out yet? I haven't seen the new one, so I'm excited.'"
And the Nurse Jackie actress, 59, joked that "she'd never work again" for thinking Avatar had come out and tanked.
In The Way of Water, Edie plays General Ardmore, one of the few humans in the film, which she noted was a bit of a disappointment for her.
"Well, I wanted to be blue," she explained. "I was excited–I was going to be blue and very tall…I didn't get either of those things."
And so far, the film is far from a flop, pulling in $134 million at the box office domestically, the fourth-biggest opening of the year. All this with 13 years between Avatar and its sequel.
But fans won't have to wait that long to see Sam Worthington's Jake Sully and Zoe Saldaña's Neytiri again as director James Cameron has already filmed the third Avatar film with plans for a fourth and fifth film underway.
And Zoe recently shared her thoughts about the Avatar director and some interesting casting ideas for future Avatar films.
"Jim is known for being very loyal," she told E! News. "He works with the same people over and over again. He did it with Linda Hamilton, he did it with Sigourney Weaver with Kate Winslet, with [me and Sam]. It would be interesting if he brought back Ed Harris or Leonardo DiCaprio and what kind of characters they'd play in Pandora. It would be totally awesome."