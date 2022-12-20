The Surprising Reason Edie Falco Thought Avatar Sequel Was a Flop

Watch : Zoe Saldana Gets Real About Avatar Director James Cameron

For a moment there, Edie Falco didn't think people wanted to go back to Pandora.

While Avatar is one of the highest grossing films of all time, the Sopranos star recently admitted that she thought Avatar: The Way of Water had already come out—and was simply a massive flop. But the actress, who stars in the newly released follow-up to the 2009 film, has a good explanation.

"The second Avatar, the one that's coming out, I think I shot four years ago," Edie shared on The View on Dec. 16. "And I'm busy and doing stuff, and somebody mentioned Avatar, and I thought, 'Oh, I guess it came out and didn't do very well. It happens.'"

"And then somebody recently said, 'Avatar is coming out,'" she continued. "'Oh, it hasn't come out yet? I haven't seen the new one, so I'm excited.'"

And the Nurse Jackie actress, 59, joked that "she'd never work again" for thinking Avatar had come out and tanked.