Margot Robbie's Daring Red Look in Babylon Was Inspired by This Hollywood Trailblazer

Lights, camera, fashion.

There's no denying Margot Robbie is expected to charm the screen in Babylon, Paramount's upcoming feature that spotlights the film industry's transition from the silent era to early talkies in the 1920s.

And what better way to capture the glitz and glamour of the Roaring Twenties than through a fabulous wardrobe? In fact, the first outfit Margot's character, Nellie, wears in the new flick is a daring red playsuit that features a plunging neckline and sarong skirt.

Babylon costume designer Mary Zophres revealed that Anna May Wong—the first Chinese American movie star—was the inspiration behind the red-hot look.

"There's a photograph of her and she has this scarf that's wrapped around her neck and it comes down," she exclusively told E! News about the Hollywood trailblazer. "That's where I got the idea for Margot."

According to Zophres, the fiery playsuit was meant to make a statement.

"It says strength, power, anger, passion, and all these things you want to the audience know about Nellie in the first 20 minutes of the film," she exclusively told E! News. "It's a very risqué and provocatively-dressed time period."