YouTuber Airrack Says When He Hits 100 Million Subscribers He Will Do This...

YouTuber Airrack knows how to celebrate subscriber milestones.
The content creator—whose real name is Eric Decker—is celebrating reaching 10 million subscribers with a massive pizza party. But should he cross the 100 million mark, his fans are in for a celebration of epic proportions.
"I have this idea," the 25-year-old exclusively teased to E! News. "I don't know if I want to say it, but at 100 million subscribers I have the most beautiful Airrack style idea. I'm not gonna say it. We'll have to wait for it. But 100 million—trust me, there's a video and it's already being set up. It's gonna be amazing."
But while he's remaining tight-lipped right now, he did indicate that the mafia (the name he has for his fans) should dust off their suitcases.
"We're gonna be buying a lot of plane tickets for a lot of people—a lot of fans in the mafia," Airrack continued. "So they can look forward to that."
And just how would he describe his loyal fanbase, who has stood by his side and supported his videos throughout the years?
"Rambunctious, kind but I would also say dangerous," he shared. They are the mafia after all. So you gotta watch your back for sure."
But really, the fans call it as they see it—something that Airrack is very grateful for.
"It's the sweetest thing ever," Airrack said. "There is 11 million people every time you post a video and what I love most about them is that even if I post a bad video, they'll comment and be like, 'Hey, Eric, this wasn't your best one. But next week, you got it!' and they are like your accountability partner to make sure you're always doing good work, which I appreciate."
In the new year, the mafia can expect a lot more up close and personal interactions with Airrack.
"I think YouTube has gotten boring in a lot of ways," he noted. "I loved the original YouTube where you would see a big fan interaction and I'm trying to bring that back. I want to create free events that fans can come to and interact with the brand in person. I feel like that's so special."
And as more and more people hit that subscribe button there is one thing to look forward to as he added, "Like I said, 100 mill is gonna be a nightmare. It's gonna be a whole thing."