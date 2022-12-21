YouTuber Airrack Says When He Hits 100 Million Subscribers He Will Do This...

Watch : How Airrack Plans to Celebrate 100 Million Subscribers on YouTube

YouTuber Airrack knows how to celebrate subscriber milestones.

The content creator—whose real name is Eric Decker—is celebrating reaching 10 million subscribers with a massive pizza party. But should he cross the 100 million mark, his fans are in for a celebration of epic proportions.

"I have this idea," the 25-year-old exclusively teased to E! News. "I don't know if I want to say it, but at 100 million subscribers I have the most beautiful Airrack style idea. I'm not gonna say it. We'll have to wait for it. But 100 million—trust me, there's a video and it's already being set up. It's gonna be amazing."

But while he's remaining tight-lipped right now, he did indicate that the mafia (the name he has for his fans) should dust off their suitcases.

"We're gonna be buying a lot of plane tickets for a lot of people—a lot of fans in the mafia," Airrack continued. "So they can look forward to that."