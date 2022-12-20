YouTube Star Dhar Mann Shares Inspiring Message About Online Community

Watch : YouTube Star Dhar Mann's Inspiring Message About Online Community

Dhar Mann is all about fostering an online circle of support.



As the YouTube star—known to his over 17 million subscribers for his inspirational videos of stories with positive messages—recently shared, he was motivated to build his own community based on his own childhood experience.

"Growing up, I just wanted to have friends and like a lot of young people, I struggled with that throughout middle school, throughout high school," he exclusively told E! News at the Dec. 18 screening for his film, An Unforgettable Christmas. "And because I never really felt comfortable building friendships in the real world, I kind of turned to social media as a way to build a community."

And as Dhar noted, though people may think content creators "are really outgoing and have these big personalities," a lot of those leading way are in, fact, introverts—which he sees as more than encouraging.

"I think it's really inspiring to say, 'Hey, even if you don't have an over-the-top personality, and even if you are that quiet, shy kid," the 38-year-old added. "'You can still build a community of millions of people through social media.'"