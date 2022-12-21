Capricorn Shopping Horoscope 2022-23: 11 Gifts for the GOAT BFF

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Every Capricorn I know is overscheduled and wouldn't have it any other way. They're an "It's handled" catchphrase in the form of a person.
They've got the task completion drive of their Earth sign sibling Virgo, but kind of without the moderately squishy center. They appreciate the finer things, like fellow Earth sign Taurus, but with a taste for cleaner lines and minimalism — comfort not required.
Tough and no-nonsense, our sea goat friends can often be an army of one, but that just means they deserve all the more love and appreciation they won't let us shower them with throughout the year. Plus, so many holidays are woven throughout this sun sign's season.
Combine that with a Capricorn's natural instinct for doing her own thing, and we've got a recipe for birthday-forgetting.
Here are 11 birthday gifts for the Capricorn in your life, so that doesn't happen this year. Oh, or next year! They're the only sign that takes place in two different years! We think that's pretty cool, even if it makes our GOAT faves roll their eyes when we point it out to them.
Hey Harper Capricorn Zodiac Necklace
Offering self-expression with a Capricorn's signature understated style, this pendant necklace lets her rep her seat goat symbol year-round.
Nike Blazer Mid 77 Next Nature High-Top Sneakers
For the Capricorn bestie that's always running from one activity to the next (and likely in charge of it, too): This vintage-inspired Nikes made with faux leather.
Smythson Pink Panama Notebook
Whether she's taking diligent notes in class or keeping up with her current slate of projects, this elegant Smythson notebook will be a Cap's BFF. Well, second one, after you, of course.
Joanna Buchanan Capricorn Hanging Ornament
There's always a December birthday in the mix who's a little too tired of having her special day folded into the holiday season. This intricate ornament from Joanna Buchanan winks at that, but is too gorgeous to not gift.
Hydro Flask Gray Stainless Steel Mug
Double-insulated and dishwasher-safe, this mug from Hydro Flask will keep a Capricorn caffeinated from deadline to deadline.
Morphe Artistry Eyeshadow Palette
Simple and chic, this Morphe collection delivers smoky, sultry, and everyday looks from one neutral palette. Perfect for our practical pals.
Ryan Porter Candier I See It, I Like It Candle
Caps know what they want, they know how to get it, and guess what? They go do it. This festive candle celebrates that can-do, will-do spirit.
Joey Baby Zodiac Chain Necklace
With 18K gold-plated links and one-of-a-kind freshwater pearl, this pendant necklace offers an effortlessly cool way to personalize any ensemble.
Versace Versace Blue & Pink Acid Bouquet Scrunchie
Even the busiest of Capricorns need time to tame their tresses, and this Versace scrunchie does it with fashion-forward flair.
Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels
These under-eye gel pads from trendy Skyn Iceland are intended to "firm, de-puff and reduce fine lines and wrinkles," to boost the appearance of "younger-looking, revitalized eyes." Because, let's face it: The Caps in our lives could use a break, but aren't great at making time to pamper.
Mint & Lily She Believed She Could So She Did Cuff Bracelet
The words inscribed on this bangle may as well be the official Capricorn motto.
