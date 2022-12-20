Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $360 Tote Bag for Just $89

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

You know those never-ending days where you have a million things to do and you're just go, go, go? You need a durable bag that can keep up with your busy schedule with a capacity to hold everything you may need. If you're looking for a spacious bag, there's a 24-hour flash sale on a top-selling Kate Spade style, the Schuyler Medium Tote.

The Kate Spade Schuyler Medium Tote has room is a great work bag with room for your laptop, a water bottle, and the rest of your must-haves. It's a high-quality bag that I have in many colors. Usually, you can get this one for $360, but it's $89. A cute, useful bag that's actually affordable? Yep, that's an immediate "add to cart" situation.

It's on sale in three colorways, black, light pink, and green. Plus, there's a black floral print. And, if you really want to go all out, the matching wallet is on sale for just $59 today only (normally $229).

If this sounds like the bag you've been searching for, hurry up and get your shop on. This deal won't be here tomorrow.