Sharon Osbourne Shares Update After Returning Home From Hospital

Sharon Osbourne is on the mend.
After suffering a medical emergency and then being released from the hospital, the TV star, 70, confirmed she's home for the holidays.
"Back home and doing great!" she wrote on Instagram Dec. 19 alongside a photo of her dog Elvis sitting in front of the Christmas tree. "Thank you for all the [love]."
Sharon's former co-hosts on The Talk also sent their well-wishes. "Thank goodness!" Carrie Ann Inaba commented, later adding, "Elvis will take care of you!" Wrote Amanda Kloots, "Oh thank God."
Police in Santa Paula, Calif., told NBC News that Sharon was transported to a medical facility on the evening of Dec. 16. for an "unspecified medical emergency." A source familiar with the matter also noted to the outlet that the medical emergency was "non-life threatening."
The next day, Sharon's son with husband Ozzy Osbourne, Jack Osbourne, confirmed she'd been filming an episode of his show Night of Terror with him when the medical emergency occurred and that she's since been discharged from the hospital.
"She has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home," he wrote on Instagram Stories Dec. 17. "Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support. As to what happened to my mum—I'm gonna leave it to her to share when she is ready."
The news came six months after Ozzy underwent what Sharon described as a "very major operation," noting on her U.K. show The Talk that "it's really going to determine the rest of his life." Two days after the June 13 procedure, the Black Sabbath rocker, 74, confirmed he was "home from the hospital recuperating comfortably." Fans saw Ozzy return to the stage in August for the closing of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in his hometown of Birmingham, England.
While the family didn't share the exact reason for the procedure, Ozzy told Classic Rock in May that he was "waiting on some more surgery" on his neck. The musician sustained injuries from a 2003 ATV accident and also had surgery on his neck after a fall in 2019.
Ozzy and Sharon have opened up about his health journey before, including sharing his Parkinson's disease diagnosis in 2020.
"I just think of my husband, who was very energetic, loved to go out for walks, did a two-hour show on stage every night, running around like a crazy man," she told host Jeremy Paxman in the recent ITV documentary Paxman: Putting Up With Parkinson's. "Suddenly, your life just stops—life as you knew it."