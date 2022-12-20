Sharon Osbourne Shares Update After Returning Home From Hospital

Watch : Sharon Osbourne Hospitalized After Suffering Medical Emergency

Sharon Osbourne is on the mend.

After suffering a medical emergency and then being released from the hospital, the TV star, 70, confirmed she's home for the holidays.

"Back home and doing great!" she wrote on Instagram Dec. 19 alongside a photo of her dog Elvis sitting in front of the Christmas tree. "Thank you for all the [love]."

Sharon's former co-hosts on The Talk also sent their well-wishes. "Thank goodness!" Carrie Ann Inaba commented, later adding, "Elvis will take care of you!" Wrote Amanda Kloots, "Oh thank God."

Police in Santa Paula, Calif., told NBC News that Sharon was transported to a medical facility on the evening of Dec. 16. for an "unspecified medical emergency." A source familiar with the matter also noted to the outlet that the medical emergency was "non-life threatening."

The next day, Sharon's son with husband Ozzy Osbourne, Jack Osbourne, confirmed she'd been filming an episode of his show Night of Terror with him when the medical emergency occurred and that she's since been discharged from the hospital.