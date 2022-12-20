Super Sized Salon Star Jamie Lopez Dead at 37

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Family and friends are mourning the loss of reality TV star Jamie Lopez.



The star of Super Sized Salon, which premiered earlier this year on We TV, has died, her company announced on Dec. 19. She was 37 years old.



According to TMZ, who first reported the news, sources close to the business owner told the outlet she passed away over the weekend as a result of heart complications. E! News has reached out to Lopez's manager for comment and has not heard back.



Shortly after her passing, her company released a statement confirming their devastating loss.

"On behalf of the Babydoll Beauty Couture team, we regretfully announce, with great pain, the passing of The Founder & Owner of Babydoll Beauty Couture, The Legendary Jamie Lopez," the Dec. 19 statement shared to social media read. "We ask, on behalf of the Babydoll family, that you allow us time to process this tremendous loss. Further details and arrangements will be announced soon."

"We have suffered an extraordinary loss and appreciate the time and space to grieve in peace," the statement continued. "Please keep our Babydoll family & team lifted in your hearts and prayers."