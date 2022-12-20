Why Bretman Rock Says His Career Is Still in Its "Training Bra Era"

Watch : Bretman Rock on MTV Reality Show, Asian Representation & More

Bretman Rock may already be a singer, songwriter, activist and scientist on the side—but he's just getting started.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, the YouTuber got candid about his years-long career, which he said started when he began putting his "life on the internet" at 15-years-old. And while Bretman joked that those were the days "before I even got my ta-tas, before my boobs even dropped," the 24-year-old shared how he feels like there's still a long way to go.

"I never really reflect and really look back at how long I've been posting videos and YouTube videos," Bretman said on Dec. 17 during the 20th annual Asian American Awards, where he was honored with the Digital Influencer Award. "I also still feel like I'm growing in a weird sense of way—and I joked about my ta-tas finally dropping—but I feel like I'm still in my training bra era."