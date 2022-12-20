Why Bretman Rock Says His Career Is Still in Its "Training Bra Era"

Bretman Rock may already be a singer, songwriter, activist and scientist on the side—but he's just getting started.
In an exclusive interview with E! News, the YouTuber got candid about his years-long career, which he said started when he began putting his "life on the internet" at 15-years-old. And while Bretman joked that those were the days "before I even got my ta-tas, before my boobs even dropped," the 24-year-old shared how he feels like there's still a long way to go.
"I never really reflect and really look back at how long I've been posting videos and YouTube videos," Bretman said on Dec. 17 during the 20th annual Asian American Awards, where he was honored with the Digital Influencer Award. "I also still feel like I'm growing in a weird sense of way—and I joked about my ta-tas finally dropping—but I feel like I'm still in my training bra era."
Bretman noted that "as traumatizing as putting your childhood out there on the internet" can be, he doesn't regret it one bit.
"It was also so fun to always look back and see how ridiculous makeup trends were, even just as close as 2016," he recalled. "It's so cool."
Bretman's latest accolade tops off a big year. After all, his MTV show, MTV's Following: Bretman Rock, had its season two premiere in June.
"That was so special for me to have filmed back in Hawaii and just for MTV to trust like a little Asian immigrant boy," he said. "I sold the show to them when I was 18 years old, so I would say an immigrant boy having a reality TV show is probably one of the biggest things that happened to me this year."