Zendaya's New Bob Haircut Will Have You Feeling Euphoric

Rue's got a new 'do.
Zendaya showed off a freshly chopped caramel-colored bob at the Euphoria FYC event at Paramount Theatre in Los Angeles on Dec. 18.
Stepping out alongside co-stars Maude Apatow, Hunter Schafer and Sydney Sweeney, the actress paired her new hair with a preppy look comprised of a black mock neck sweater with three gold buttons at the top, a black-and-white checkered midi-skirt by Schiaparelli that featured a high slit and a gold padlock at the waist, pointed-toe black pumps by Christian Louboutin and dazzling stud earrings.
On her Instagram Stories, Zendaya playfully addressed her haircut by sharing a meme of the character Agent Wendy Pleakley from the 2002 Disney film Lilo & Stitch with the text, "When bitches get a lil bob." The Emmy winner added the caption, "Me...I'm bitches."
This isn't the first time Zendaya has chopped off her signature long locks. Back in May, the 25-year-old, who is dating Tom Holland, worked a slightly longer bob—a.k.a. an on-trend "lob"—on the set of her new movie Challengers.
Zendaya's latest public appearance comes one week after she received a 2023 Golden Globes nomination for Best Performance By An Actress in a Television Series for her role as Rue Bennett on Euphoria. Back in September, the star took home an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for the second year in a row, making her the youngest two-time winner in the awards' history.
As the HBO series gears up for its third season, Zendaya—who is also an executive producer for the show—shared her hopes for her character's future and the storylines she's liked to see explored.
"I want to see what Rue looks like in her sobriety journey, how chaotic that might look," she told The Hollywood Reporter in August. "But also with all the characters, in the sense where they're trying to figure out what to do with their lives when high school is over and what kind of people they want to be."
The actress added, "What was special about this season was that we got to dive into [the other characters] in a much deeper sense. I think we can do that again with the third season."