Tinx's Love Story With Taylor Swift Is Filled With Valuable Lessons—and Pleas for Concert Tickets

Watch : Tinx Wants to Empower & Uplift Young Women on Social Media

Ticketmaster, look what you made Tinx do.

As Swifties know all too well, grabbing tickets for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour was no easy task. In fact, the TikTok star—whose real name is Christina Najjar—joked that although she was not able to snag any for herself, she's still willing to drop it all to see her idol.

"Okay, I don't have tickets, but I have made it very publicly known, I will do anything [to get tickets]," she said in an exclusive interview with E! News on Dec. 16. "I mean, I'll sell a kidney. I'm ready to go, I'll do anything. I need to go to this tour."

Tinx added, "I think it's gonna be the best ever. I've been to several of her shows before."

As for her favorite song on Midnights, in true Swiftie fashion, Tinx admitted she is unable to pick just one.

"I'd say my fun favorite one is ‘Paris,'" she said. "And my kind of more sad, serious one is ‘Sweet Nothing.'"