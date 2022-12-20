Tinx's Love Story With Taylor Swift Is Filled With Valuable Lessons—and Pleas for Concert Tickets

Ticketmaster, look what you made Tinx do.
As Swifties know all too well, grabbing tickets for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour was no easy task. In fact, the TikTok star—whose real name is Christina Najjar—joked that although she was not able to snag any for herself, she's still willing to drop it all to see her idol.
"Okay, I don't have tickets, but I have made it very publicly known, I will do anything [to get tickets]," she said in an exclusive interview with E! News on Dec. 16. "I mean, I'll sell a kidney. I'm ready to go, I'll do anything. I need to go to this tour."
Tinx added, "I think it's gonna be the best ever. I've been to several of her shows before."
As for her favorite song on Midnights, in true Swiftie fashion, Tinx admitted she is unable to pick just one.
"I'd say my fun favorite one is ‘Paris,'" she said. "And my kind of more sad, serious one is ‘Sweet Nothing.'"
Tinx—who launched her podcast It's Me, Tinx in February on SiriusXM and her Rich Mom Gear apparel in January—has had quite the year. And although she continues to grow as a creator, she shared that she's not trying to be anybody that she's not. In fact, she's taken a note from Taylor's 2022 NYU commencement speech on embracing the cringe in her own life.
"It does come across cool to not try and sometimes I look at some of my peers, and I think they're just so put together and I think ‘Wow, they never put up a picture with acne,' or they just always know what to wear and never get too drunk at a fancy party," Tinx explained. "That is cool but you know, what's also cool? Trying because you want something and because you care about something."
She added, "At the end of the day, that's what I value. When I see people try and just embrace who they are, that is ultimately the people who stand the test of time."
Explaining how inspired she is by Taylor not being afraid to poke fun at herself, Tinx said she thinks it's "really really cool" to show effort.
"I love that speech and I think about it all the time," she said. "When I do things that I feel are embarrassing, or when I feel awkward or I've made a misstep in a social situation. And it's like, who cares at the end of the day? Cool is how you treat people. Cool is how people feel when you leave them. Cool is what your friends and family think about you. Cool is being kind to people who can do nothing for you."
And as a new year approaches, Tinx is looking forward to meeting more than a few cool people who accept her just the way she is.
"I am looking forward to meeting more of my followers in person," she said. "It's that simple…It really makes my world go round."