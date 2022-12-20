Brad Pitt Celebrates His Birthday With Rumored Girlfriend Ines de Ramon

Watch : Brad Pitt Says Margot Robbie Is "on Fire" at Babylon Premiere

Brad Pitt is celebrating another year of life with good company.

Before turning 59 on Dec. 18, the Babylon star enjoyed a pre-birthday dinner with Ines de Ramon.

In pictures obtained by E! News, the pair was spotted looking happy as they left Pace restaurant in Los Angeles with a group of friends.

"Brad and Ines walked out carrying lots of bags and gifts that they loaded to their car," an eyewitness shared after the Dec. 17 meal. "Brad was seen wrapping his arm around Ines and pulling her in close to him."

Before jumping to conclusions and calling the night out a date, a source told E! News that Brad and Ines simply "like each other's company." People, however, reported in November that they have been dating for a few months.

Just last month, Brad stepped out with Ines at a Bono concert in Los Angeles. During the outing, the pair was spotted chatting with a group of friends, including Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber, outside of the Orpheum Theatre.