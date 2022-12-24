Emily in Paris' Camille Razat Reveals Her Season 4 Hope After Her Character's Big News

Watch : Emily in Paris Cast's Hopes for Camille & Emily in Season 4

Warning: This article features spoilers from Emily in Paris season three.

Don't say "au revoir" to Camille and Emily's friendship just yet.

In fact, Emily in Paris star Camille Razat exclusively told E! News that she's staying optimistic about Camille's friendship with Lily Collins' Emily, despite the fact that things "are even more complicated" now that her character is pregnant.

Camille shared of her season four desire: "I hope that Emily and Camille stay friends, I do."

Lily appeared equally optimistic, pitching that Emily should babysit the little one—when the time comes.

Although, as co-star Ashley Park pointed out, maybe her character Mindy should be in charge of babysitting since she was already a nanny. Or maybe not, as Ashley further quipped, "She's not a good one."

The season three finale ended with a cliffhanger: After Camille dumped Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) at the wedding altar, she declared that Emily and Gabriel should be together as they're clearly in love. Though Emily and Gabriel admitted that there were real feelings there, the French chef noted that there was a fourth party to be considered—and we're not talking about Emily's British boyfriend Alfie (Lucien Laviscount).