Rosie O'Donnell’s Son Blake Is Engaged After Broadway Show Proposal

Blake O'Donnell is engaged.

Rosie O'Donnell's 23-year-old son proposed to girlfriend Teresa Garofalow Westervelt while attending The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway on Dec. 18. As seen in a photo shared by his mother, Blake got down on one knee in the audience of the iconic Majestic Theatre to pop the question. The newly-engaged couple were then pictured with Hillary Clinton, who was also in attendance at the musical, according to Rosie.

"Last night—my son blake asked his gf teresa to marry him—and she said yes," the A League of Their Own star wrote on Dec. 19. "The crowd clapped—and hillary clinton was there too—i cried all through phantom of the opera—wishing my mom was here to see it all #love #family."

Friends commented on the sweet post with well wishes with Audra MacDonald writing, "Congrats Ro!!!! I remember when you first brought him home. So beautiful!"

Meanwhile, White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza wrote, "GO BLAKEYYYYYY GOOOO," and Debra Messing chimed in with a simple "Congratulations!"