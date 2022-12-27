The Challenge's Zach Nichols and Jenna Compono Welcome Baby Girl

Here's a challenge: Starting a new year with two kids under two.
E! News can exclusively confirm The Challenge stars Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols welcomed a baby girl into the world on Dec. 27. Liliana Marie Nichols arrived at 5:47 a.m. weighing 7.5 pounds and measuring 20.25 inches long. The couple, who is already parents to 15-month-old Anthony Nichols, are doing well.
Just days before expanding their family, both Jenna and Zach shared how excited they were to become parents to a baby girl.
"I am honestly looking forward to dressing her up in the most obnoxious bows and outfits," Jenna told E! News. "I am also excited to have a mini me and as she gets older, we can do girl things."
For Zach, who has three sisters of his own, he's looking to his own father for some guidance.
"My dad told me at my brother's wedding that giving away a son is easy, but there's something much more difficult about giving away a daughter because you love them differently," he said. "I look forward to the special relationship I'll have with her."
Back in June, Jenna first announced she was expecting her second child. And throughout her pregnancy journey, the MTV reality star kept fans updated on her progress through social media.
Having experienced giving birth, Jenna told E! News she had a few less fears with her pregnancy this time around.
"It definitely makes the pregnancy easier knowing what pregnancy does to your body and all the weird symptoms it comes with," she said. "I had a lot less questions for my doctor that's for sure. I also felt like I was way more prepared in that aspect. But when it comes to giving birth, I honestly think it's worse to know the process rather than not know the first time."
Fans first watched Zach and Jenna fall in love back in 2014, when they appeared on MTV's Battle of the Exes II. Despite a brief split during The Challenge Rivals III, they mended fences during Invasion of the Champions.
Just before Christmas 2019, Zach got down on one knee to propose. They would later experience their dream wedding in April 2022.
When looking back on the past year, the pair can't help but celebrate all the wins in their life.
"I am happy that we are all healthy and that we are lucky and able to see our New York family and Michigan family so much and have them help out, visit and celebrate," Jenna said. Zach added, "As we move into this season as a family of four, I am just very thankful we are all healthy, happy and together."