The Challenge's Zach Nichols and Jenna Compono Welcome Baby Girl

Here's a challenge: Starting a new year with two kids under two.

E! News can exclusively confirm The Challenge stars Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols welcomed a baby girl into the world on Dec. 27. Liliana Marie Nichols arrived at 5:47 a.m. weighing 7.5 pounds and measuring 20.25 inches long. The couple, who is already parents to 15-month-old Anthony Nichols, are doing well.

Just days before expanding their family, both Jenna and Zach shared how excited they were to become parents to a baby girl.

"I am honestly looking forward to dressing her up in the most obnoxious bows and outfits," Jenna told E! News. "I am also excited to have a mini me and as she gets older, we can do girl things."

For Zach, who has three sisters of his own, he's looking to his own father for some guidance.

"My dad told me at my brother's wedding that giving away a son is easy, but there's something much more difficult about giving away a daughter because you love them differently," he said. "I look forward to the special relationship I'll have with her."