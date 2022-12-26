The Biggest Royal Moments of 2022: The Grand, the Sad and the Scandalous

To say this was a pivotal year for Britain's royal family would be an off-with-her-head-worthy understatement.

Whatever news occurred before or after, be it good or bad, scandalous or sweet, all paled in comparison to the import of Queen Elizabeth II's death at 96 in September after 70 years on the throne. While everyone who served Her Majesty—including her heirs—knew what to do, the funeral plans having been in place for years, most people in the U.K. were left wondering, What comes next?

Aside from King Charles III, who became the new monarch the second his mother passed away, just as she became queen on Feb. 6, 1952, when her father, King George VI died. The people knew he was coming.

Rather, what will this transfer of purportedly God-given ceremonial power ultimately mean for the monarchy? So, in addition to 2022 marking the end of an era for the United Kingdom and assorted Commonwealth nations, this may end up being the most consequential year yet for the very concept of royalty.

And, of course, life was still busy happening, with milestones celebrated and Netflix specials breaking the Internet.