See the Cast of The Best Man, Then & Now

Watch : Nia Long & Taye Diggs Talk Mid-Life Crises, Best Man Series & More

One of film's favorite friend groups is headed to the small screen.

The cast of the beloved rom-com series The Best Man is reuniting for one last ride on the new Peacock miniseries The Best Man: The Final Chapters, which premieres Dec. 22. And though it's been 23 years since the original 1999 movie—and nine since its 2013 follow-up The Best Man Holiday—the franchise's star-studded cast is looking as great as ever.

As teased in the show's trailer, the upcoming series picks up with Taye Diggs' Harper Stewart, as Hollywood producers want to turn his book Unfinished Business—a.k.a. the main cause of the original film's drama—into a movie.

The book is sure to stir up old emotions for the characters—including Nia Long's Jordan, Regina Hall's Candy, Morris Chestnut's Lance, Harold Perrineau's Julian, Sanaa Lathan's Robyn and Melissa De Sousa's Shelby—especially as they all gather together for Quentin's (Terrence Howard) wedding.

Fans will have to tune in to see what lies in store for the longtime friends. But until then, we're taking a look at how The Best Man cast has grown over the years.