Justin Bieber Calls Out "Trash" H&M Merch Line Made Without His Approval

Watch : Justin Bieber CALLS OUT "Trash" H&M Merch Line

These clothes have Justin Bieber saying baby, baby, baby, no.

The "Peaches" singer spoke out against clothing company H&M for allegedly using his likeness on some of their products without his permission.

"I didn't aprove [sic] any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M," Justin wrote on his Dec. 19 Instagram Stories, "all without my permission and approval SMH."

And while the Drew House founder is looking to make it known he did not give H&M the green light for their new items, he is also urging fans to not purchase the items.

"I wouldn't buy it if I were you," he continued. "The H&M merch they made of me is trash and I didn't approve it don't buy it."

As for which collection Justin is speaking of, the brand recently released several pieces featuring the Grammy winner, which include a tote bag, a shirt and a sweatshirt that feature pictures of Justin, as well as sweatshirts that say "World Tour" and lyrics from his song "Ghost" that reads, "'i miss you more than life.'"