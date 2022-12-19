Get a Kick Out of Leo Messi and Wife Antonella Roccuzzo's Love Story

In the game of love, Leo Messi has totally scored.
As millions of fans watched the professional soccer star and Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Dec. 18, some were curious to learn more about his wife Antonela Roccuzzo.
As it turns out, the pair has a love story any sports fan will get a kick out of.
After meeting as children in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina, the pair were friends before Messi moved to Spain to start his soccer career.
In 2005, however, Roccuzzo's best friend Ursula Notz died in a car accident. After hearing the news, Messi flew back home to comfort his friend who would later become his wife.
"My wife, Antonela, has lots of great qualities," Messi previously told his former club FC Barcelona. "I really admire how she deals with the day to day, she is always in a good mood and she approaches problems admirably. She is highly intelligent and well-rounded in all aspects of life."
Married since 2017, the couple three children together including Thiago, 10, Mateo, 7, and Ciro, 4.
And whenever—or wherever—the Paris-St. Germain star plays next, you can count on this crew to be close by to support.
After Messi and Argentina beat France in the World Cup final on Dec. 18, Roccuzzo and her three sons joined Messi on the field for celebratory hugs and memories that will last a lifetime.
"I don't even know how to start," Roccuzzo wrote on Instagram after the win. "What a great pride we feel for you @leomessi Thank you for teaching us to never give up, that we have to fight it until the end. IT WAS FINALLY DONE. YOU ARE A WORLD CHAMPION."
In celebration of Messi's big win, keep scrolling to see more family moments with his wife and three boys.