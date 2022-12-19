Get a Kick Out of Leo Messi and Wife Antonella Roccuzzo's Love Story

Watch : Celebrity Couples Who Pack on the PDA at Sporting Events

In the game of love, Leo Messi has totally scored.

As millions of fans watched the professional soccer star and Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Dec. 18, some were curious to learn more about his wife Antonela Roccuzzo.

As it turns out, the pair has a love story any sports fan will get a kick out of.

After meeting as children in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina, the pair were friends before Messi moved to Spain to start his soccer career.

In 2005, however, Roccuzzo's best friend Ursula Notz died in a car accident. After hearing the news, Messi flew back home to comfort his friend who would later become his wife.

"My wife, Antonela, has lots of great qualities," Messi previously told his former club FC Barcelona. "I really admire how she deals with the day to day, she is always in a good mood and she approaches problems admirably. She is highly intelligent and well-rounded in all aspects of life."