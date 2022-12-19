Get a Kick Out of Leo Messi and Wife Antonella Roccuzzo's Love Story

As Leo Messi continues celebrating Argentina's big win at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, take a closer look at the soccer player's love story with wife Antonella Roccuzzo.

In the game of love, Leo Messi has totally scored.

As millions of fans watched the professional soccer star and Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Dec. 18, some were curious to learn more about his wife Antonela Roccuzzo.

As it turns out, the pair has a love story any sports fan will get a kick out of.

After meeting as children in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina, the pair were friends before Messi moved to Spain to start his soccer career.

In 2005, however, Roccuzzo's best friend Ursula Notz died in a car accident. After hearing the news, Messi flew back home to comfort his friend who would later become his wife.

"My wife, Antonela, has lots of great qualities," Messi previously told his former club FC Barcelona. "I really admire how she deals with the day to day, she is always in a good mood and she approaches problems admirably. She is highly intelligent and well-rounded in all aspects of life."

photos
World Cup 2022: Meet the U.S. Men's National Team

Married since 2017, the couple three children together including Thiago, 10, Mateo, 7, and Ciro, 4.

Instagram

And whenever—or wherever—the Paris-St. Germain star plays next, you can count on this crew to be close by to support.

After Messi and Argentina beat France in the World Cup final on Dec. 18, Roccuzzo and her three sons joined Messi on the field for celebratory hugs and memories that will last a lifetime.

"I don't even know how to start," Roccuzzo wrote on Instagram after the win. "What a great pride we feel for you @leomessi Thank you for teaching us to never give up, that we have to fight it until the end. IT WAS FINALLY DONE. YOU ARE A WORLD CHAMPION."

In celebration of Messi's big win, keep scrolling to see more family moments with his wife and three boys.

Instagram
Dynamic Duo

Married since 2017, soccer player Leo Messi and model Antonela Roccuzzo have showcased couple goals on and off Instagram.

Instagram
Family Unit

When Messi has a match, chances are you'll spot his wife and three kids Thiago, 10, Mateo, 7, and Ciro, 4, in the stadium cheering him on. 

Instagram
Sparks Fly

Can you feel the love from Paris? 

Instagram
Vacay Buddies

Sometimes, mom and dad just need to get away to the Four Seasons Hotel George V Paris. 

Instagram
Biggest Cheerleaders

Trophies are cool, but a celebration with family may be Messi's favorite. 

Instagram
Fun in the Sun

"La Isla Bonita," Roccuzzo wrote on Instagram while enjoying a tropical vacation. 

Instagram
Heating Up

While visiting Formentera, an island in Spain, the pair soaked up the sun

Instagram
Together Forever

Family time is the best time for this crew! 

Instagram
Date Night Done Right

Away from the soccer field, Messi loves enjoying an intimate dinner with his wife. 

