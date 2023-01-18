The Circle’s Raven Sutton Reveals Where She Stands With Marvin Achi

Could there be a Circle royal wedding in the future?
In season five of The Circle, which wrapped up Jan. 18, Marvin Achi branded himself and Raven Sutton "king and queen" of the game after continued flirting. But after Marvin messed the budding relationship up by going on a date with catfish Tasia Lesley a.k.a. Tamira, Raven is now revealing where the two stand.
"I love Marvin," she exclusively told E! News. "I mean, that's my Nigerian king. He'll always be my Nigerian king. So, we're good. We're still good. I'll leave it at that."
Guess we're saving the fireworks for IRL.
During the social media competition series' recent finale, Marvin himself admitted he made a mistake, saying, "It tears me apart right now to see Tamira. But Raven was still my number one. That wasn't changing."
As for taking the relationship offline, Raven noted on the show, "He still needs to earn my trust, so we'll see."
As a longtime fan of The Circle, Raven shared that she auditioned in the hopes of seeing more representation for deaf and hard of hearing people on the series (she ultimately became the first deaf contestant in the show's history). So when Netflix announced she'd be competing for the coveted $100k prize on Dec. 9, Raven said her community was so excited that her phone crashed "three or four times" because of all the love flooding her DMs.
And although she ultimately came in third place behind Chaz Lawery and Sam Carmona, Sutton said she wouldn't change a thing about her game.
"I came in authentic to who I am," the Gallaudet University alum explained. "Not only that, but I represent an entire community, a deaf community, and that has never been seen before in The Circle. So for me, I thought it was a historical moment, and I was so happy with how I represented myself and the deaf community."
Season five of The Circle is now available to stream on Netflix.