The Circle’s Raven Sutton Reveals Where She Stands With Marvin Achi

Watch : The Circle: Singles Star on Strategy Shift & Deaf Representation

Could there be a Circle royal wedding in the future?

In season five of The Circle, which wrapped up Jan. 18, Marvin Achi branded himself and Raven Sutton "king and queen" of the game after continued flirting. But after Marvin messed the budding relationship up by going on a date with catfish Tasia Lesley a.k.a. Tamira, Raven is now revealing where the two stand.

"I love Marvin," she exclusively told E! News. "I mean, that's my Nigerian king. He'll always be my Nigerian king. So, we're good. We're still good. I'll leave it at that."

Guess we're saving the fireworks for IRL.

During the social media competition series' recent finale, Marvin himself admitted he made a mistake, saying, "It tears me apart right now to see Tamira. But Raven was still my number one. That wasn't changing."

As for taking the relationship offline, Raven noted on the show, "He still needs to earn my trust, so we'll see."