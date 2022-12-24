The OMG TV Moments From 2022 That We Can’t Get Out of Our Heads

Watch : Pop Culture Moments That DEFINED 2022

There's never been a better—or more overwhelming—time to be a TV fan.

From broadcast favorites to binge-worthy streaming shows to reality TV obsessions, 2022 brought something to the table for everyone—and plenty of shocking moments along the way. But it's nearly impossible to keep track of everything.

Don't worry, we've got you covered.

The year brought the return of shows like The White Lotus, Stranger Things and Euphoria, new gems like House of the Dragon, The Bear and Wednesday, plus juicy reality drama on Love Is Blind, RuPaul's Drag Race and Survivor.

We also said goodbye to some of our favorites like Dead to Me, The Walking Dead and Better Call Saul, though they will live on in our hearts—and on various streaming platforms.

So, to celebrate the year in television that was, we rounded up all of our picks for the most surprising, jaw-dropping and emotional—and sometimes all three at once!—moments from 2022.

Beware, spoilers abound! If you haven't caught up on everything you wanted to watch this year, may we suggest you do that first and then come commiserate with us after.