Take a Look at the Wet and Wild Trailer For RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15

RuPaul's Drag Race is back for the "super sweetest season yet." Take a look at the trailer for season 15 of the drag competition series, featuring guest judges Ariana Grande and Janelle Monáe.

By Daniel Trainor Dec 19, 2022 9:08 PMTags
TVRupaul's Drag RaceMTVAriana GrandeAmandla StenbergCelebritiesRoss MathewsJanelle MonáeRuPaulMaren Morris
Watch: RuPaul's Drag Race Cast - 2022 Emmys E! Glambot

RuPaul's Drag Race is revving its engines at a brand new home.

In the trailer for the historic 15th season of Drag Race—the first season to air on MTV—the competition is fierce and the stakes have never been higher.

As RuPaul says, "My super sweet 16 queens are ready for the race of their lives."

After all, the season 15 grand prize is a whopping $200,000—the highest in main franchise history.

The queens will be critiqued by an impressive list of guest judges, as the trailer reveals the arrivals of Ariana Grande, Janelle Monáe, Megan Stalter, Maren Morris and Ali Wong.

The season will also feature guest judges Orville Peck, Julia GarnerAmandla StenbergHarvey Guillén and Hayley Kiyoko joining regular judges RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews and Ts Madison—who has been promoted to a rotating member of the panel—behind the iconic table. 

While Ru teases "the super sweetest season yet," the trailer promises not everything will be totally saccharine. After all, it's still not RuPaul's Best Friend Race.

photos
Meet the Cast of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15

In one heated moment in the work room, one queen says to another, "If you keep shoving your two cents in, I think I'm going to go insane," and it's also revealed that two of the competitors used to date each other.

Season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race also breaks ground in featuring the first-ever identical twins—Sugar and Spice—competing against each other.

Why do we sense the two lip syncing for their lives may be in store?

As Ru teases in the trailer, "The stunts and the shenanigans are just getting started."

Season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race premieres—with guest judge Ariana!—Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. on MTV.

