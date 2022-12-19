Why Patrick Starrr Doesn't Feel the Need to Clap Back at Social Media Haters Anymore

Watch : Patrick Starrr Reflects on Career From MAC to One/Size Beauty

Beauty YouTuber Patrick Starrr knows how to brush off the critics.

The One/Size founder has amassed more than 10 million followers on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube combined. And while many of the influencer's followers love watching his glamorous makeup transformations, elaborate dance videos and candid celebrity encounters, that doesn't mean every comment he receives is positive.

"I used to feel the need to clap back at negative comments," Patrick exclusively told E! News at the 20th annual Asian American Awards on Dec. 17. "But at the same time, I know who's important to me and where my time and energy should go."

The 33-year-old—who dazzled on the red carpet in a sequined sapphire blue gown with a matching turban and drop earrings—said that taking social media breaks has been a real game-changer.

"The key to unlocking balance is being self-aware, knowing when to be on your phone and when to be off your phone," he added. "And really living life, that's important."