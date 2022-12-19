Wayfair End of Year Clearance Sale: Revamp Your Home With Deals Starting at 62 Cents

Shop furniture, home decor, organizers, and more items on sale from Wayfair.

By Marenah Dobin Dec 19, 2022
Wayfair End of Year Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

This time of year, a lot of us are spending time at home, whether we are resting or hosting our loved ones for the holidays. Or maybe you're at your friends' houses taking some mental notes about the decor updates you can make to your own space. If you want to spruce up your home without breaking the bank, you need to be on the lookout for good deals and sales.

The Wayfair End of Year Clearance is not just a sale, it is a roundup of multiple sales with many promotions to choose from. Make some small upgrades or major overhauls with these can't-miss deals from Wayfair. Here's your guide to getting the most out of your shopping.

Wayfair Deals

Rebrilliant 12 Pair Overdoor Shoe Organizer

Don't stop buying shoes because you're running out of space. Make the storage space with this shoe organizer you can easily hang on a cabinet door.

$19
$9
Wayfair

Silver Spoons Linen Feel Monogrammed Heavy Weight Paper Disposable Napkins (Set of 24)

Bring a regal, yet functional touch to your home with these initial napkins. These are great for guest bathroom or the dining room table.

$16
$11
Wayfair

Chicago Metallic Non-Stick Rectangle Mini Cheesecake Pan

Save 51% on this pan that you can use to make mini cheesecakes, pies, cupcakes, breakfast sandwiches, and more. 

$25
$12
Wayfair

12 Pieces Unscented Tealight Candle Set

Get the ambiance of candles without the worry of something catching on fire with this flame-free set.

$14
Wayfair

The Twillery Co. Tall Metal Blanket Ladder

If you have a lot of blankets, but you're short on storage space, this is a great place to put your linens and it's also decorative.

$20
$17
Wayfair

Home Basics Cabinet Hair Care and Styling Tool Bath Accessory Storage Organizer

Bring additional storage space to your bathroom with this organizer that easily clips onto the inside of your cabinet. 

$28
$20
Wayfair

Zipcode Design Wickes 3 Piece Floating Shelf

This is a great price for three floating shelves. These look incredibly chic and they are super versatile. Use them to display decor, functional items, books, and more. 

$34
$22
Wayfair

Nautica Solid Ultra Soft Plush Blanket

It doesn't get any cozier than this plush blanket, which also comes in grey.

$46
$26
Wayfair

Dakota Fields Rubie Velvet Throw Pillow

The easiest way to switch up your decor is with some new pillows. This velvet throw pillow comes in 13 colors. 

$37
$28
Wayfair

Mercury Row Multi-Colored Shiny and Matte Ball Ornament (Set of 50)

Get ahead on next year's Christmas decor with this great deal on classic ornaments. These come in a few colors and they cost $.64 per ornament. 

$40
$32
Wayfair

Lavish Home 6 Basket Overdoor Organizer

If you have more stuff than storage space, hang this on the inside of your closet door for additional organization.

$70
$25
Wayfair

Ebern Designs 5 Piece Corner Wall Shelf

This shelf is 55% off and it's perfect to store some small essentials or decorative items. It's available in three colors.

$60
$27
Wayfair

Nostalgia Indoor Electric Stainless Steel S'mores Maker with 4 Compartment Trays for Graham Crackers, Chocolate, Marshmallows and 2 Roasting Forks

If you want to make s'mores, but you don't have the backyard space for a fire, this tabletop set is just what you need for some indoor fun.

$40
$30
Wayfair

Cuisinart 5 Speed Hand Mixer

I've had this hand mixer for years. You can use it for so many different things and the attachments are so easy to clean since they're dishwasher-safe.

$75
$43
Wayfair

Zipcode Design Guilford Manufactured Wood Nightstand

This works as a nightstand or an end table. It's easy-to-assemble and it comes in five colors.

$86
$59
Wayfair

Zipcode Design Castillo Tall Glass C Table End Table

If you don't have enough room for a coffee table, but you just need some place to put your computer, drinks, or snacks, this is so convenient to fit in a small space. I have this in silver and I love it. It's been so useful and you can't beat this price point. 

$100
$75
Wayfair

Home Life 6-Inch Mattress

If you're hesitant about buying a mattress at this price, a shopper said, "Good quality used it for my daughters trundle bed. I'm very happy with it and it is so comfortable and soft. A must buy if you're looking for a good affordable mattress set."

Another shared, "I brought two for my son and daughter's bunk-bed. These mattresses are surprisingly comfortable and my kids (4 and almost 3) sleep all night." Someone else admitted, "I'm surprised about this mattress. Good price and looks good. I recommend." 

$162
$88
Wayfair

Sand & Stable Selah Solid Wood Tree Stump End Table

Bring a rustic touch to your home with this wood tree stump end table

$185
$89
Wayfair

Mistana Cranford Dinnerware - Set of 16

Why have plain, white dishes when you can have this set adorned with navy designs? You get 4 dinner plates, 4 mugs, 4 salad plates, 4 cereal bowls, and 4 bowls.

$160
$90
Wayfair

Mercury Row Marotta Solid + Manufactured Wood Nightstand

This nightstand is 46% off and it is available in 11 versatile colors.

$258
$138
Wayfair

Kelly Clarkson Home Lourdes Task Chair

This velvet task chair from the Kelly Clarkson Home Collection comes in 14 colors. This is great for an office, seating area, or even if you want a glam chair in your bathroom for makeup application.

$229
$154
Wayfair

Blue Diamond 20 Piece Ceramic Non Stick Cookware Set

Save 38% on this 20-piece set with nonstick cookware.

$260
$160
Wayfair

