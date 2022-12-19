Bling Empire's Kelly Mi Li Reveals Sex of First Baby

Watch : "Bling Empire's" Kelly Mi Li Talks Breaking Barriers: Ones to Watch

There soon will be a new princess in the Bling Empire.

Kelly Mi Li shared that she and her partner are expecting a baby girl, revealing that the pair learned the sex of their baby in an intimate picnic with their dog—breaking apart a cupcake to reveal pink filling.

"I don't know if it was the pregnancy hormones, but I did one of the happy cries when we found out," Kelly told Entertainment Tonight Dec. 19. "It will always be a moment that I cherish and hold close to my heart. We are so excited to meet our baby girl!"

The sugary sweet sex reveal news comes just a month after Kelly announced she was pregnant and her partner were expecting their first child together on Instagram.

"Well, the mystery to why I've been craving sweets and not just spicy food is finally solved," she wrote on Nov. 17. "We're so beyond grateful and excited to be starting this new chapter in our lives. PS: If you watch #BlingEmpire, then you know how much my mom wants to be a grandma!"