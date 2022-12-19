Bling Empire's Kelly Mi Li Reveals Sex of First Baby

There soon will be a new princess in the Bling Empire.
Kelly Mi Li shared that she and her partner are expecting a baby girl, revealing that the pair learned the sex of their baby in an intimate picnic with their dog—breaking apart a cupcake to reveal pink filling.
"I don't know if it was the pregnancy hormones, but I did one of the happy cries when we found out," Kelly told Entertainment Tonight Dec. 19. "It will always be a moment that I cherish and hold close to my heart. We are so excited to meet our baby girl!"
The sugary sweet sex reveal news comes just a month after Kelly announced she was pregnant and her partner were expecting their first child together on Instagram.
"Well, the mystery to why I've been craving sweets and not just spicy food is finally solved," she wrote on Nov. 17. "We're so beyond grateful and excited to be starting this new chapter in our lives. PS: If you watch #BlingEmpire, then you know how much my mom wants to be a grandma!"
The reality star, who previously dated actor Andrew Gray before splitting in May, has kept the identity of her boyfriend private, sharing only that he lives in San Francisco. But while they are keeping their relationship on low profile, Kelly shared that her partner loves kids.
"He is so great with kids honestly," she shared exclusively with E! News Nov. 18. "I could not ask for a better partner and he's perfect in every way."
In fact, Kelly said the couple had been talking about having children together before she learned of her pregnancy.
"We were talking about trying at end of the year," Kelly continued. "You know, I just turned 37, so we didn't expect that to happen so fast. I was a little worried because a lot of my friends are going through IVF and going through hardship. So, I thought I might have to go through that."
Calling her pregnancy "unexpected," Kelly added, "But we were obviously planning. We wanted to try starting at end of the year, just few months earlier."