Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Introduce Inspiring New Netflix Project

Watch : Prince Harry Says He Was" Terrified" for Meghan Markle in Doc Trailer

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on a mission to inspire.

After the release of their six-part Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, the couple has more content on the way with the streamer. On Dec. 19, Netflix released the first trailer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's latest project, titled Live To Lead.

Executive produced and presented by the former senior royals, the new series will explore the minds of global leaders and "reflect on their legacies and share messages of courage, compassion, humility, hope and generosity", according to Netflix. As for the purpose of the series? The streamer shared that it is meant to "motivate others and create meaningful change."

And some familiar faces are set to appear in Live to Lead, with feminist icon Gloria Steinem, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and late U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg all appearing in the first look.

"This was inspired by Nelson Mandela," Prince Harry explained in the new trailer, "who once said 'What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived."