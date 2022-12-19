See Paris Hilton Channel Wednesday Addams as She Goes Incognito During Disneyland Trip

Watch : Nicky Hilton Shares Best Mom Advice & Paris' IVF Update

Paris Hilton is getting mysterious and spooky.

While recently enjoying a fun-filled trip at Disneyland, the Paris in Love star looked unrecognizable in a jet-black wig with bangs that was styled in two pigtails. If anything, Paris' hair transformation was reminiscent of Wednesday Addams' signature style.

But just because the Simple Life star hid away her iconic blonde hair to dress up in a daring disguise at the Califonia theme park, that doesn't mean she wanted to keep her identity a mystery.

Taking to Instagram on Dec. 13, Paris shared a carousel of images that showcased her incognito look. From snacking on cotton candy to posing in front of the famous Ferris Wheel in the California Adventure park to getting on rides (and her hair seemingly staying perfectly in place), Paris' Wednesday-inspired look most certainly did the trick.

"Sliving my best life at the happiest place on earth @Disneyland!" she captioned post. "Bet you didn't even recognize me in my wig."