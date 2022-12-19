College Basketball Player Phil Urban Found Shot Dead at 20

Watch : Sports Stars We've Lost in 2022

Post University athletics is mourning the loss of one of their basketball players.

Phil Urban, a freshman on the Eagles basketball team, was fatally shot over the weekend in New Jersey. He was 20 years old.

According to the Mercer County Prosecutor's office, Hopewell Police responded to the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve on Dec. 17 at approximately 7 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a white Mercedes C300 on a trail with a male slumped over in the driver's seat.

The victim was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound a short time later, the prosecutor's office said. The victim was identified as Urban, a 20-year-old freshman at Post University in Connecticut.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said a preliminary investigation indicates that "Urban arranged to meet an acquaintance at the preserve and was shot at some point during the encounter." No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.