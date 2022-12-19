Bella Hadid Debuts New Honey Blonde Hair Transformation

Watch : Bella Hadid Has Dress SPRAY-PAINTED ON During Runway Show

Bella Hadid is officially in her blonde era.

The supermodel surprised her fans on Dec. 18, unveiling a drastic hair transformation on Instagram Stories. Instead of waiting for the New Year to switch up her signature style of dark brunette strands, Bella showcased her new honey-blonde look.

In the short Instagram Story, the 26-year-old used a filter with three teddy bears surrounding her face. But the cute animals weren't enough to distract her followers from her epic makeover—in which she parted her effortlessly loose waves in the middle.

"Feeling a little better & a little blonder," she captioned the post, as she flirtatiously smiled and blew a kiss at the camera. For her major reveal, she wore a vibrant green top, a matching sherpa-lined jacket (which made her honey-blonde hair pop) and a silver medallion necklace with a turquoise gem.

And before you compare Bella's new 'do to her big sister Gigi Hadid, they couldn't be more different. While Gigi is currently a true platinum blonde, Bella kept subtle brown tones for her hair change.