Mean Girls the Musical Member Stephanie Bissonnette Dead at 32

The Broadway community is mourning the loss of a talented performer.

On Dec. 18, Mean Girls the Musical announced dance teacher and choreographer Stephanie Bissonnette has died. She was 32.

"Our hearts are broken as the Mean Girls community mourns the loss of Stephanie Bissonnette," the show wrote on Twitter. "Our original Dawn Sweitzer, Stephanie was part of our Broadway company from our first performance to our last."

Ever since she began performing in Mean Girls the Musical in 2018, Stephanie "filled our theater with her laughter and friendship, inspired us with her fighting spirit and bravery, and graced our stage with the fiercest talent Broadway has ever known."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Stephanie's family, friends, and the entire Mean Girls community during this time," the show continued on social media. "We will miss her profoundly and encourage everyone to do something they love today in Stephanie's honor."