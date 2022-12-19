Brad Pitt Says Margot Robbie's Babylon Kiss is "Most G-Rated" Thing in the Film

Watch : Brad Pitt Says Margot Robbie Is "on Fire" at Babylon Premiere

Babylon is shaping up to be one of the wildest movies of the year, in large part because of leading lady Margot Robbie.

And, after being the receiving end of an on-screen improvised smooch from the Barbie star, Brad Pitt exclusively told E! News' The Rundown that his Babylon kiss with Margot is "the most G-rated thing she does in this movie."

"That is the most boring thing she does in this movie," the actor told The Rundown host Erin Lim Rhodes at the film's Dec. 15 premiere. "She's on fire."

Margot agreed with her co-star's statement, joking on the red carpet, "I honestly, in this movie, improvise way crazier things than that, so go see Babylon and you'll see some wild stuff."

Brad and Margot—who each scored 2023 Golden Globe nominations for their roles in the film—star as actors Jack and Nellie, respectively, both working to make their 1920s Hollywood dreams come true. But with working hard comes playing hard, and the film has plenty of over-the-top party scenes, one of which took 12 days to shoot.