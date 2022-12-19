Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Sing Duet at Star-Studded Holiday Party

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's First Thanksgiving as a Married Couple

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck both know how to get loud.

During the couple's holiday party Dec. 17, the Gone Girl star and the "Let's Get Loud" singer serenaded guests with a rousing rendition of John Legend's "By Christmas Eve. "In a video uploaded to Instagram, Ben leads the singalong to the delight of his wife, who grabbed him in for a hug and kiss after his performance.

Earlier in the evening Jennifer led their guests—which included Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish, Eric André and Doja Cat—in a festive rendition of the holiday classic "Jingle Bells," encouraging the crowd to sing along with her.

And, of course, JLo sang some of her own hits, including "On the Floor," as guests snacked on pizza and served themselves from a hot cocoa bar and a gingerbread replica of Ben and Jennifer's house.

For the occasion, the Shotgun Wedding star wore a high neck gold long sleeve gold gown with her hair in a ponytail while Ben wore an all black ensemble as the couple celebrated their first holiday season together as a married couple.