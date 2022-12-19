Makeup and Its Power to Transform

Some may think putting on makeup is shallow and, for others, a chore, but for most, it is the one time a day to focus on taking care of ourselves and doing what makes us happy. Makeup can highlight and enhance your individual and unique beauty. Makeup allows us to be who we want to be and embodies the best version of ourselves. It doesn't cover up your beauty; it draws out those things you find beautiful about yourself and allows your inner beauty to project outward.

While pursuing a career as a professional makeup artist can be lucrative, the power to transform others through their art form is what motivates them. Makeup artists help people see themselves in a light they could never have imagined and create a look for their clients they could never accomplish on their own. It is empowering for professional makeup artists to see clients smile, relax, feel beautiful and glamorous, or have the most incredible look on Halloween. Makeup artists can take risks, try new things, and create different looks that reflect the mood of their clients because, at the end of the day, it's just makeup, and it all washes off.