Jennifer Coolidge Has the Best Reaction to Chloe Fineman’s Saturday Night Live Impression of Her

Watch : Jennifer Coolidge Talks Wanting to Join AHS for Years

It's not just us raising a glass to Saturday Night Live's impression of Jennifer Coolidge.

The White Lotus star has nothing but praise for Chloe Fineman's impersonation of her, which the comedian debuted on the Dec. 17 Christmas episode of NBC's Saturday Night Live. In the bit, called "Jennifer Coolidge is Impressed by Christmas Stuff," Fineman wore a gold evening gown and the American Pie alum's signature blond locks and proceeded to enact a series of comical reactions to "Christmas stuff" kicking off the skit saying, "Hi, I'm Jennifer Coolidge. I love Christmas."

In a later scene she's seen holding a stocking while declaring, "Oh look at this. A big sock full of gifts. You know the ultimate stocking stuffer is a foot."

It didn't take long for Coolidge to see the skit, as she shared her reaction to Fineman's portrayal in a Dec. 18 Instagram post. "Wow! A massive thanks to Saturday Night Live," she wrote, "and to the exceptionally brilliant impressionist @ChloeIsCrazy with your hilarious imitation!!"