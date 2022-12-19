Ray Liotta's Family Honors Him on What Would've Been His 68th Birthday

Nearly seven months after Ray Liotta's passing, his loved ones are continuing to honor his legacy.
His fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, paid tribute to the late actor on what would've been his 68th birthday.
"'The goal isn't to live forever, the goal is to create something that will,'" she wrote on Instagram Dec. 18, borrowing a quote from author Chuck Palahniuk. "Today Ray would have been 68. I believe he created a lot for everyone that will live on forever, especially in the hearts of Ray's sister Linda, his daughter Karsen and myself. Today we celebrate you."
Along with her message, Jacy shared a photo montage of Ray with his friends and family set to The Beatles' song "In My Life."
Jacy, who got engaged to Ray in December 2020, wasn't the only one to honor him on his birthday. His daughter Karsen did so as well. Posting a series of throwback photos of her father to Instagram Stories, she wrote, "Happy birthday to my dad. I love and miss you more than I can put into words."
Ray died in May in the Dominican Republic, where he had been filming the movie Dangerous Waters. His publicist Jennifer Allen told NBC News at the time that he passed away in his sleep, adding that there was nothing suspicious about the Goodfellas star's death and that no foul play was suspected.
Following Ray's death, Jacy paid tribute to him on social media, describing their love as one she "will cherish in my heart forever."
"We laughed daily and we were inseparable," she wrote on Instagram May 28. "The chemistry was wild in the best way. He was everything in the world to me and we couldn't get enough of each other. The kind of real love that one dreams of. He was the most beautiful person inside and out that I've ever known…and even that is an understatement."
On Thanksgiving, Jacy—who recently honored Ray with a tattoo tribute—reflected on life since his passing.
"I've been without Ray for almost 6 months now. Most days are unbearable. I find it hard to breathe without him," she wrote in part of her post. "Today and everyday I am so thankful for the memories he gave me. They were the best years of my life."
In June, Karsen appeared on her father's behalf at the premiere of his Apple TV+ series Black Bird. Two weeks after the screening, she shared on Instagram that she was "so proud" of Ray, calling his performance "extremely profound as always."
"Those who knew him, loved him," Karsen also wrote in an Instagram post earlier in June. "You are the best Dad anyone could ask for. I love you. Thank you for everything."