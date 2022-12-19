Chris Pratt Shares Rare Photo of His and Anna Faris’ Son Jack

‘Tis the season for Chris Pratt to spread a little Christmas cheer.
As for the proof? The Terminal List star recently shared a festive photo of his 10-year-old son, Jack—whom he shares with ex Anna Faris—to Instagram. Alongside the Dec. 18 pic of his son gazing at a pair of elves, the actor captioned the post, "Freddy the Elf is back for the 4th year. This year he brought his sister Angel. The magic of Christmas is well upon us."
"If anything goes missing in the house," he continued. "I'm blaming Angel."
Shortly after Chris—who is also dad to kids Lyla, 2, and Eloise, 6 months, with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger—shared his heartwarming post, many followers couldn't help but gush over how much Jack has grown.
"Omg, Jack is growing up so fast," one person wrote. Added another, "Jack! Bless him." Meanwhile, a third commented, "Imagine having Chris Pratt as your Dad and Arnold [Schwarzenegger] as your Granddad."
Earlier this year, Chris shared the little ways he keeps Jack close to him while on set. The Parks and Recreation alum showed off a fake wound in a selfie from The Terminal List set, but what really caught followers' eyes in the July 18 snap was the yellow Post-it that read, "See ya at 8:00 ish," and signed with a heart from his 10-year-old.
The glimpse at the sweet note came just a month after the Guardians of the Galaxy alum opened up about the joy of his expanding family.
"I am now a father of three," Chris exclusively told E! News in June. "I'm girl dad 2.0. My oldest daughter is adjusting very well to being a big sister."
As the actor noted, seeing the bond between his kids gives him the greatest feeling. "That's the stuff that's important," he added. "It's the stuff that life is made of, and I feel incredibly blessed and filled with joy."