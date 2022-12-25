Look Back on the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of 2022

Watch : Pop Culture Moments That DEFINED 2022

A lot can change in a year—just ask these stars.

In 2022, celebrities decided to take some chances and make headlines by shaking up their signature looks. Who can forget when Kim Kardashian used the Met Gala to debut her platinum blonde hair? Or when Ariana Grande said goodbye to her brunette ponytail and hello to an icy hue as she began filming Wicked? But they weren't the only ones who decided to see if blondes have more fun, with Patrick Dempsey, Aubrey Plaza and Eiza Gonzalez also lightening their locks.

Plus, it seemed to be the year of the buzzcut as Dixie D'Amelio, Doja Cat and Ireland Baldwin all shaved their heads, while Robert Downey Jr. allowed his kids to chop his hair off before he became filming a new project. And JoJo Siwa traded her pony for a pixie.

Outside of the salon, Jonathan Van Ness went on a quest to feel better and a Hairspray Live! star opened up about her 150-pound weight loss journey.