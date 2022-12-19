Gisele Bündchen Says She’s “Recharging With My Little Ones” After Tom Brady Divorce

Watch : Gisele Bundchen Makes Red Carpet Return After Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bündchen is enjoying some fun in the sun amid the holiday season.

The supermodel, who shares kids Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9 with ex Tom Brady, recently shared a glimpse into her vacation with their children. Alongside snaps of the trio posted to Instagram Dec. 18 from their trip to Brazil, Gisele noted that she was "recharging with my little ones in the country of my [heart]."

Their time together—per their adorable family photos—included hanging out in the water, soaking up the sun and a little meditation for the Devil Wears Prada alum.

The tropical getaway comes nearly two months after Gisele and Tom announced their split after 13 years of marriage. It's also worth noting this isn't the first vacation Gisele and her kids have embarked on post-split, with the three visiting their Costa Rica home in early November.

"After the divorce was settled, she wanted to get away to her happy place," a source exclusively told E! News about their November getaway. "They have been relaxing, playing with their dogs on the beach and surfing. They wanted to get away from it all and have a little vacation."