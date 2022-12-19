Alex Rodriguez Makes Romance With Jac Cordeiro Instagram Official

Next up to bat.....
Alex Rodriguez has officially revealed his relationship with new girlfriend Jac Cordeiro. The couple made their romance Instagram official on Dec. 18 when the former MLB star posted a picture of himself alongside the 42-year-old registered nurse and his two daughters, Nastaha, 18, and Ella, 14—who he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis—at a Christmas party.
Alex, 47, captioned the festive photo, "From our hearts to yours, Merry Christmas," and added the hashtags "family," "joy" and "grateful."
The pair have been linked romantically since October when photographers spotted them out in New York City.
The romance marks Alex's first public relationship since he and Jennifer Lopez broke off their engagement in April 2021 after four years together.
"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the duo said in a joint statement at the time. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects."
A month later, Alex expressed that he was ready to "step into a new beginning in my life."
"Anything that doesn't serve me is clearing out of my life," he shared on Instagram Stories that May. "New energy is emerging. New levels are unlocking for me mentally, physically, and spiritually. I am remaining patient and know that this new phase of my life is coming."
Shortly after her split from A-Rod, Jennifer famously got back together with her former fiancé Ben Affleck. The reunited couple eloped in Las Vegas this past July and celebrated with a lavish wedding at the actor's home in Georgia, filled with family and friends, the following month.
During his recent appearance on Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, Alex was asked how he felt about his ex moving on. While he didn't have too much to say on the subject, the athlete expressed how he only wants the best for Jennifer and her 14-year-old twins Emme and Max, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.
"With Jennifer, look, it was a good experience," Alex said in October, "and I wish her and the children—who are smart, and beautiful and wonderful—I wish them the very best."