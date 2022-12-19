Nicky Hilton’s Holiday Gift Guide Includes Presents Inspired by Her Famous Family

We interviewed Nicky Hilton because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from Nicky's collections with French Sole and Sun House. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Nicky Hilton says her favorite parts of the holiday season include "dressing up, seeing friends and family, and feeling guiltless about being excessive." This time of year is also special because you can shop for some fashionable products designed by Nicky herself. She has a stylish shoe line with French Sole and a children's clothing collection with Sun House.

When it comes to holiday gift shopping, Nicky Hilton advises, "Give something they are going to actually use! You don't want your gift being regifted." Nicky, who is married to James Rothschild, also shares her advice for long-term couples to avoid a holiday gifting rut: " Be honest about your wish list. It makes it so much easier for both parties. Or if you are shy at least give hints and point your partner in the right direction."

Nicky is not shy with her holiday gift recommendations. Check out her suggestions, including some presents inspired by her three kids, her sister Paris Hilton, and her mom Kathy Hilton.