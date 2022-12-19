Megan Thee Stallion’s Former Bodyguard Allegedly Disappears Amid Tory Lanez Trial

Watch : Megan Thee Stallion SLAMS Drake's Apparent Circo Loco Diss

Megan Thee Stallion's former bodyguard is "missing" after failing to appear in court to testify in rapper Tory Lanez's trial, Megan's attorney told E! News. In 2020, Tory, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, pleaded not guilty to assault and gun charges related to the shooting of the fellow rapper.

"I can confirm that Justin Edison, Megan The Stallion's bodyguard was set to testify in court, did not appear and is now missing," Megan The Stallion's attorney, Alex Spiro said in a statement to E! News on Dec. 17. While he added that law enforcement is investigating the apparent disappearance, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told E! News on Dec. 18 that they have not received a missing person's report naming Megan's former bodyguard.

E! News has reached out to Tory's attorney and the DA but has not heard back.

Tory is accused of shooting Megan in the feet after leaving a house party. In July 2020, the "Body" rapper took to Instagram that she'd "suffered gunshot wounds as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me," adding that the police drove her to the hospital, where she underwent surgery to have the bullets removed.